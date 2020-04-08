Arrest made in fatal shooting of 21-year-old man found on Rosenwald Road

Update: Police arrested Leon Frank Harris, 18, in connection to the shooting. Harris is accused of shooting Andrews following an altercation.

Harris is facing Second Degree Murder charges. He's booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man who was fatally shot Tuesday night.

Police say Joshua Andrews was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a Rosenwald Road parking lot around 10:30 p.m.

After being rushed to an area hospital, Andrews died.

As detectives investigate the young man's death, they urge anyone with information related to the fatal shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.