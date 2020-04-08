75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arrest made in fatal shooting of 21-year-old man found on Rosenwald Road

1 hour 58 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2020 Apr 8, 2020 April 08, 2020 9:34 PM April 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Update: Police arrested Leon Frank Harris, 18, in connection to the shooting. Harris is accused of shooting Andrews following an altercation.

Harris is facing Second Degree Murder charges. He's booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man who was fatally shot Tuesday night.

Police say Joshua Andrews was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a Rosenwald Road parking lot around 10:30 p.m.

After being rushed to an area hospital, Andrews died.

As detectives investigate the young man's death, they urge anyone with information related to the fatal shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days