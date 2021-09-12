Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting on N. 13th Street

Christopher Bacon

BATON ROUGE - A man from Texas has been arrested in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in North Baton Rouge that occurred in late July.

On Thursday (September 9), Baton Rouge Police arrested 44-year-old Christopher Bacon, a resident of Houston, in connection with the death of Larry Winfrey.

Police say Bacon is also tied to the injuries of two other individuals that occurred on July 28.

Winfrey, 33, was shot to death while he and two other men were on the front porch of a North 13th Street home.

Police say a person in a passing vehicle sprayed the residence with bullets.

The shots were fired around 6:30 p.m., in the 120 block of N. 13th Street.

Police say Winfrey died at the scene of the crime and the two other victims were rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bacon was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of First Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.