Armed robber fired gun inside beauty store after being confronted by worker

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a woman who fired a gun inside a store after she was confronted by staff for shoplifting and then proceeded to rob the business.

Watch WBRZ News 2 live stream here.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the confrontation happened Friday afternoon at a beauty supply store on Airline Highway. An employee reportedly approached the woman after they saw her stealing items, to which she responded by firing a handgun into the air and demanding even more merchandise.

The department said the woman was seen on surveillance video fleeing the store in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 225-344-7867.