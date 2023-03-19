Apartment building along S Sherwood Forest Boulevard caught fire Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - Three units in an apartment building along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard caught fire Sunday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the Canterbury House Apartments caught fire shortly before 10 a.m. Fire investigators said the cause of the fire has not been determined, but firefighters said it started in a wall.

The Red Cross helped six people who were displaced by the fire.