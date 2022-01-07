Annual New Orleans concert moves to Baton Rouge due to lighter COVID restrictions

BATON ROUGE - A major blues and R&B concert has moved from New Orleans to the capital city. The annual The New Year's Southern Soul Extravaganza, made its debut Friday evening at the Cane's River Center.

"I expect people to really enjoy themselves," concert promoter Hardell Mack said.

Mack has held the New Year's Extravaganza for years in the Big Easy. But with that city's stricter COVID rules, like limited seating and mask mandates, he brought his show to the Red Stick.

"It definitely had a lot to do with it, the restrictions they have going on in New Orleans due to the cases elevating around the whole entire country. But it's really elevating in New Orleans," Mack said.

Masks are now required again for all city and parish-owned buildings in East Baton Rouge, including the River Center. But Mack says, compared to what's going on in New Orleans, he has no problem with people needing to wear face-coverings inside of the River Center.

"You definitely have to have your mask on," Mack said.

Mack said the concert is expected to sell out, and he plans to make it an annual event for Baton Rouge.