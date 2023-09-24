77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Angel Reese hosts back to school giveaway at McKinley Elementary for EBR students

3 hours 13 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, September 24 2023 Sep 24, 2023 September 24, 2023 7:32 PM September 24, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Schools teamed up with LSU star Angel Reese and Mayor Broome for a back to school block party giveaway on Sunday. 

The party started at McKinley Elementary where students could pick up supplies like backpacks, notebooks and pens. Reese posed with students who wanted a picture with the Bayou Barbie. 

Reese said she was glad to use her fame for a good cause. 

"I know the power I have with my platform," Reese said. "I remember when I was younger and a lot of people would give back, so it's just trying to do the same thing, being an inspiration as much as I can." 

Trending News

Reese said she hopes her example inspires other athletes to use their fame to give back to their communities. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days