Amid near-record heat, Entergy says potentially hours-long outage in BR neighborhood necessary to complete emergency repairs

BATON ROUGE - Entergy plans to shut off power in a neighborhood along Highland Road for possibly hours Friday so workers can make emergency repairs to its equipment.

The power company said the response was necessary due to a utility pole that was struck by a vehicle around the intersection of Highland and Nelson Drive. Entergy said it expected to shut off power for about 1,200 customers, including some in the Kenilworth area, between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. while repairs are completed.

Read more on the current excessive heat warning for the capital area here.