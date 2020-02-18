Alleged hitman tied to violent drug ring booked in 2018 killing

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested in a 2017 killing allegedly ordered by a drug kingpin has been arrested in another murder that happened a year later.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says Kelvin Phillips was booked Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder in the killing of Antonio Sterling. Sterling was found shot to death in a burning car in April 2018.

Anonymous tipsters told police that Phillips and his cousin, Derrick Banks, were responsible for shooting Sterling at a tire shop on Florida Street and setting his body on fire. Arrest records say the business was being rented by Phillips at the time of the killing, and that an individual had tried to burn it down about 24 hours after the shooting in a suspected attempt to destroy evidence. Investigators found traces of Sterling's blood inside the shop and used that to help tie him to the killing.

Phillips was jailed earlier this month for his alleged role in the killing of Lorenzo Dixon in 2017. Investigators say Dixon was gunned down as part of plan by three hitmen, one of whom was allegedly Phillips, orchestrated by Martell Harris.

Police announced last week that Harris was wanted for allegedly running an extensive drug operation and having a hand in multiple Baton Rouge-area murders.