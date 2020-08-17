Alleged hitman charged in woman's 2008 killing outside Baton Rouge grocery store

Dexter Collins (Photo from February 2020 arrest)

BATON ROUGE - A man previously arrested in a murder-for-hire plot was charged Monday in another killing that happened 12 years ago.

Dexter Collins, 40, was arrested Monday after recent developments in the investigation of the Aug. 14, 2008 murder of Tangie Swanson has connected him to the case, according to authorities.

Collins was arrested on Monday, Aug. 17, and will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a second-degree murder charge.

Swanson was shot to death in the parking lot of the Service Market Grocery store over 12 years ago.

Witnesses reported that Swanson was standing in the parking lot of the store when a pickup truck pulled up and stopped. A suspect exited the passenger side of the truck with a gun and fired multiple shots at Swanson, authorities report.

The suspect was seen jumping back into the truck and fleeing southbound on Thomas H. Delpit, police say.

Swanson was shot several times and died on the scene.

A 42-year old male victim was also hit and taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening wound. A third man suffered a cut wrist from either a bullet graze or flying shrapnel and was treated at the scene, according to police reports.

The suspect vehicle was described as a light brown or tan pickup truck, possibly a mid-to-late 1990’s model with tinted windows. It was occupied by two black males, a driver and a shooter. The shooter was wearing a ski mask.

Collins was also arrested in February of 2020 in a connection to a 2017 shooting that took the life of David Walker. He was booked on two first-degree murder charges on February 6, 2020. Police say he was the accused "hitman" for alleged drug kingpin Martrell Harris.

Anyone with information about the 2008 Swanson homicide case is urged to contact the Homicide Division at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.