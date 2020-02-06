New arrest made in 2017 killing of potential murder witness

Terrell Anthony

UPDATE: Police announced Thursday that Dexter Collins, 39, was arrested by the state police fugitive task force.

BRPD says Collins was connected to the shooting, but did not share any other details about his alleged role.

Collins was booked on one count of first-degree murder.

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man is facing a murder charge following a 2017 shooting.

The incident was reported on September 8 in the 3600 block of Seneca Street. According to police, Terrell Anthony shot and killed David Walker.

Reports say that an hour before Walker's death, he was questioned by authorities about the double murder of Harold Anthony and Donovan Cummings. The two were killed the day before.

Police were informed that Walker might have witnessed the double homicide. Walker, who was a friend of Harold's, denied knowing anything about the killings.

Detectives learned that those close to Harold, including his brother Terrell, were upset with Walker denial. A confidential informant told authorities that Walker was later lured to Seneca Street by Terrell and his criminal associates.

Terrell was charged with second-degree murder.