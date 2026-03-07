18-wheeler crash closes I-10 bridge in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES — An 18-wheeler crash in Calcasieu Parish has left both sides of the I-10 bridge at milepost 28 closed.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are assisting the Lake Charles Police Department in clearing the scene.

At this time, both westbound and eastbound lanes of I-10 in the area are closed. Drivers should adjust their travel plans and expect delays.