18-wheeler crash closes I-10 bridge in Calcasieu Parish

2 hours 38 minutes 16 seconds ago Saturday, March 07 2026 Mar 7, 2026 March 07, 2026 8:24 AM March 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAKE CHARLES — An 18-wheeler crash in Calcasieu Parish has left both sides of the I-10 bridge at milepost 28 closed. 

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are assisting the Lake Charles Police Department in clearing the scene.

At this time, both westbound and eastbound lanes of I-10 in the area are closed. Drivers should adjust their travel plans and expect delays. 

