All lanes now OPEN on I-10 West at Whiskey Bay
WHISKEY BAY- All lanes are now open on 1-10 West following an 18-wheeler fire that shut down westbound traffic near the Whiskey Bay.
The video provided by a viewer shows an 18-wheeler completely engulfed in smoke on the interstate.The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Drivers can expect heavy traffic in the area. An alternative route is recommended.
All lanes are open I-10 West at Mile Marker 130 (Whiskey Bay). The diversion at LA 415 (Lobdell) has been removed. Congestion has reached I-10/12.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 28, 2019
