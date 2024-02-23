Alex Box Stadium to relocate bullpens and expand floor level seats

BATON ROUGE - After fifteen years, Alex Box Stadium is relocating both bullpens and adding approximately 160 new seats.

The Board of Supervisors met last night, but approved the idea today.

The home bullpen will be moved to an area under the right field bleacher. The away bullpen will be relocated behind a new field wall to improve safety.

Players in the bullpen are exposed to foul balls, and the dirt mound is a danger for outfielders trying to make a play on the ball.

With this new renovation, the bleachers will expand to the foul line on both sides. These new seats will also increase revenue because it allows more fans a seat in the stadium.

With these new renovations being approved, it gives fans a new perspective.

"I just think you're going to add more seats in the stadium, [it means] more people attending, and it's just going to be a great atmosphere," LSU fan Chance Brown said.

The estimated cost of construction has a limit of three million dollars.

Construction is set to begin once the 2024 season is complete, with a specific completion date of Feb. 1, 2025.