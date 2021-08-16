After series of Nakamoto reports, attorney arrested in boating crash that hurt kids in False River

A Lafayette attorney was arrested Monday, more than a week after he allegedly fled the scene of a boating crash that left three children hurt in False River.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the arrest of Chris Richard, 64, on charges related to the Aug. 8 crash. The arrest came after several WBRZ Investigative Unit reports on the incident.

Officials said the three children were sharing a tube in the waterway when they were hit by a boat reportedly being driven by Richard. Witnesses said that boat and its occupants fled the scene of the crash.

The department said in a news release announcing the arrest that Richard reportedly jumped into the water to check on the kids but then got back on his boat and left. One of the children suffered a fractured pelvis and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Baton Rouge.

Richard is being booked Monday on charges of felony hit and run and careless operation.