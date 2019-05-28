89°
Accused murderer out on bond arrested again in 2018 killing of missing Texas man

Tuesday, May 28 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - A man indicted in a December murder is back in jail for the killing of a Texas man that happened months earlier.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Kevin Dukes of Baton Rouge was booked for second-degree murder in the death of Fermin Pecina. Pecina was found shot-to-death along Hood Road in August.

The sheriff's office has not said what connected Dukes to the crime, adding that the motive in the killing is still unclear.

Pecina's family told investigators that he had been staying in the Baton Rouge area in the weeks leading up to his death. He had been reported missing shortly before his body was found.

Dukes was previously indicted after he allegedly murdered a man who owed him money in December. He was then at the center of another WBRZ report after he was the driver for a political candidate in the Gus Young Christmas Parade in the time between that killing and his arrest. He bonded out of jail just days later.

A judge has ordered he be held in Livingston Parish without bond on the latest charge.

