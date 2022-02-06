Accident involving several vehicles shuts down eastbound I-12 before Millerville Road

BATON ROUGE - Eastbound I-12 is closed before Millerville Road due to a multiple-vehicle accident and the two left lanes of westbound I-12 are blocked.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash around 10:15 p.m. Sunday involved several vehicles. Officers said the injuries of drivers and passengers are unknown at this time.

DOTD is encouraging drivers to take another route.

This is a developing story.