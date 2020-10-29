Latest Weather Blog
Absentee ballot deadline is Monday
BATON ROUGE - If you haven't mailed your absentee ballot yet, the Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Office says you should consider hand delivery.
Louisiana voters requested about 200,000 absentee ballots for the November election. So far, about 150,000 have been turned in and accepted. For most voters, the deadline to turn the absentee ballot in is Monday, Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m. If the absentee ballot belongs to someone in the military, a patient in the hospital, or if it's being mailed from overseas - the deadline to turn it in is on Election Day by 8 p.m.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m.
Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot can check their ballot status here, entering their voter information and selecting "Check Absentee Ballot Status."
If a voter is unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in-person on Election Day. Polling locations can also be found on voterportal.sos.la.gov or on the free GeauxVote mobile app.
Absentee ballot deadline is Monday
