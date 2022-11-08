70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
'A new voice for New Roads': Theron Smith wins mayoral election

November 08, 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - Theron Smith won the New Roads mayoral race against Cornell Dukes with 1,620 out of 2,455 total votes cast. 

In 2021, WBRZ's Investigative Unit uncovered Dukes was using New Roads police detail for private use. After WBRZ's story, two high-ranking police officers were fired even though the department was plagued with major staffing shortages. 

