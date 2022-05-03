A law passed years ago would take effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned

BATON ROUGE - It was business as usual Tuesday at Delta Clinic in Baton Rouge, one of three places in Louisiana that offers abortion services.

That could change if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

"I just want to emphasize abortion is still legal in Louisiana," coalition coordinator for Louisiana Coalition for Reproductive Freedom Jessica Frankel said.

If Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortion would be banned completely in Louisiana. It follows a leaked draft opinion from the US Supreme Court. The draft indicates a majority of justices would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision legalizing abortion.

"If this leaked decision remains the final decision, it would trigger into effect our law that protects unborn children in Louisiana," director for Louisiana Right to Life Ben Clapper said.

According to several people, clinics like Delta see many patients seeking abortions from other states including Texas, which has stricter laws in place. Pro-choice advocates say that would be a problem.

"It's already out of reach for so many, but if Roe is overturned, the nearest clinic would be in Illinois," Frankel said.



Pro-life advocates say it would be the correct decision.

"These unborn children deserve the same human rights as you and I. This Roe v Wade overturn would restore Louisiana's ability to grant their fundamental right to life," Clapper said.

Pro-choice advocates say they fear what could happen next if the court overturns the decision.

"These bans open the door to roll back other civil rights and hard-won liberties," Frankel said.

A law passed in 2006 would ban abortion here in Louisiana, with an exception in cases where the procedure would save the life of the mother.