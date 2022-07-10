6-year-old recovering after alligator bite on Lake Maurepas

LAKE MAUREPAS - A six-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after he was bitten by an alligator on Lake Maurepas.

The boy's mother, Tiffany Cressionnie, said her family was swimming at the sandbar at Lake Maurepas near the Tickfaw River when her son was bitten.

Cressionnie said she heard her son yell that something bit him before seeing the gator swimming behind him.

The Livingston Parish Fire District No. 2 warned residents to stop feeding alligators, which makes them more approachable to people.

Cressionnie said her son is okay and is being monitored for possible infection.