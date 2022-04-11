4 shot in barrage of gunfire in North Baton Rouge; 1 victim found miles away on Government Street

BATON ROUGE - Four people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Lorraine Street, with one of the victims traveling four miles before getting medical help.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 12:42 p.m. Sunday at a home on Lorraine Street, just west of I-110.

Three of the victims were transported to a hospital from Lorraine Street. Another flagged down paramedics nearly four miles away on Government Street, sources said.

Officers said one of the victims is in critical condition and the three others are in moderate condition.

No other information was immediately available.