72°
Latest Weather Blog
4 shot in barrage of gunfire in North Baton Rouge; 1 victim found miles away on Government Street
BATON ROUGE - Four people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Lorraine Street, with one of the victims traveling four miles before getting medical help.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 12:42 p.m. Sunday at a home on Lorraine Street, just west of I-110.
Three of the victims were transported to a hospital from Lorraine Street. Another flagged down paramedics nearly four miles away on Government Street, sources said.
Officers said one of the victims is in critical condition and the three others are in moderate condition.
No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dyteon Simpson found guilty in the murder of ex-LSU basketball star Wayde...
-
CATS board strips bus boss of title in hastily-called meeting amid series...
-
La. Inspector General to investigate why State Police erased cell phones of...
-
Mom arrested after flipping SUV with 11 children inside previously charged with...
-
Teen locks guard in bathroom, escapes juvenile detention facility in latest OJJ...