3-year-old dies after weekend fire at Metairie apartment
METAIRIE - Fire officials say a young child is dead after a Sunday evening fire in Metairie.
The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. at an apartment in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive. An unidentified 3-year-old girl was rescued from a unit by first responders. She later died at an area hospital.
Authorities didn't say if anyone else was injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
