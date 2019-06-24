3-year-old dies after weekend fire at Metairie apartment

Photo: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

METAIRIE - Fire officials say a young child is dead after a Sunday evening fire in Metairie.

The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. at an apartment in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive. An unidentified 3-year-old girl was rescued from a unit by first responders. She later died at an area hospital.

Authorities didn't say if anyone else was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.