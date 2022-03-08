63°
3 people arrested, 4 more wanted after fight erupts in check out line of Gonzales Walmart
GONZALES - Law enforcement officers have arrested three people and are still looking for four more after a fight broke out Monday in the check out line at the Walmart on North Airline Highway.
Sources told WBRZ most of the women involved in the brawl are juveniles and some are Walmart employees.
It is unknown what started the fight.
