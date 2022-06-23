79°
2016 LSU Football National Signing Day: The Signees

6 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, February 03 2016 Feb 3, 2016 February 03, 2016 6:25 PM February 03, 2016 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

BATON ROUGE - Here's a look at your Tiger recruiting class of 2016:


Click player portraits to view more details including bio from LSUsports.net. You can keep track of LSU football on social media throughout the day on Twitter and Facebook.

Michael Divinity, Jr. - LB (John Ehret HS) - 6'3" 224 lbs - Signed with LSU 1/13/16

Savion Smith - CB (IMG Academy) - 6'3" 191 lbs - Signed with LSU 1/13/16

Stephen Sullivan - WR (Donaldsonville HS) - 6'6" 228 lbs - Signed with LSU 1/13/16

Devin White - RB (North Webster HS) - 6'1" 255 lbs - Signed with LSU 1/13/16

Dee Anderson - WR (DeSoto HS) - 6'5" 204 lbs - Signed with LSU 1/16/16

Edwin Alexander - DT (St. Thomas Aquinas HS) - 6'2" 333 lbs - Enrolled @ 7:10 a.m.

Willie Allen - OL (John Curtis HS) - 6'6" 303 lbs - Enrolled @ 7:20 a.m.

Caleb Roddy - DE (Denham Springs HS) - 6'5" 259 lbs - Enrolled @ 7:23 a.m.

Jamal Pettigrew - TE (St. Augustine HS) - 6'6" 218 lbs - Enrolled @ 7:30 a.m.

Eric Monroe - DB (North Shore HS) - 6'0" 180 lbs - Enrolled @ 7:33 a.m.

Donavaughn Campbell - OL (Ponchatoula HS) - 6'5" 349 lbs - Enrolled @ 7:40 a.m.

Jakori Savage - OL (Baldwin County HS) - 6'5" 289 lbs - Enrolled @ 7:50 a.m.

Andraez Williams - DB (Calvary Baptist Academy) - 6'2" 165 lbs - Enrolled @ 7:58 a.m.

Lindsey Scott, Jr. - QB (Zachary HS) - 5'11" 205 lbs - Signed @ 8:07 a.m.

Glen Logan - DE (Destrehan HS) - 6'4" 284 lbs - Signed @ 8:14 a.m.

Rahsann Thornton - LB (Shoemaker HS) - 6'2" 211 lbs - Signed @ 8:23 a.m.

Andre Anthony - DE  (Edna Karr HS) - 6'4" 219 lbs - Signed @ 8:31 a.m.

Cameron Lewis - DB (Wossman HS) - 6'1" 190 lbs - Signed @ 8:37 a.m.

Lloyd Cushenberry III (Dutchtown HS) - OL - 6'4" 310 lbs - Signed @ 8:57 a.m.

Drake Davis - WR (IMG Academy) - 6'3" 212 lbs - Signed @ 9:04 a.m.

Connor Culp - PK (Dester Vista HS) - 5'10" 195 lbs - Signed @ 10:10 a.m.

Rashard Lawrence - DT (Neville HS) - 6'3" 310 lbs - Signed @ 10:17 a.m.

Kristian Fulton - CB (Archbishop Rummel) - 6'0" 165 lbs - Signed @ 12:05 p.m.

