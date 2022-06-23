2016 LSU Football National Signing Day: The Signees

BATON ROUGE - Here's a look at your Tiger recruiting class of 2016:



Michael Divinity, Jr. - LB (John Ehret HS) - 6'3" 224 lbs - Signed with LSU 1/13/16

Savion Smith Signed with LSU 1/13/16

Stephen Sullivan Signed with LSU 1/13/16

Devin White Signed with LSU 1/13/16

Dee Anderson Signed with LSU 1/16/16

Edwin Alexander Enrolled @ 7:10 a.m.

Willie Allen Enrolled @ 7:20 a.m.

Caleb Roddy Enrolled @ 7:23 a.m.

Jamal Pettigrew Enrolled @ 7:30 a.m.

Eric Monroe Enrolled @ 7:33 a.m.

Donavaughn Campbell Enrolled @ 7:40 a.m.

Jakori Savage Enrolled @ 7:50 a.m.

Andraez Williams Enrolled @ 7:58 a.m.

Lindsey Scott, Jr. @ 8:07 a.m.

Glen Logan @ 8:14 a.m.

Rahsann Thornton @ 8:23 a.m.

Andre Anthony @ 8:31 a.m.

Cameron Lewis @ 8:37 a.m.

Lloyd Cushenberry III (Dutchtown HS) @ 8:57 a.m.

Drake Davis - @ 9:04 a.m.

Connor Culp - @ 10:10 a.m.