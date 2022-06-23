79°
2016 LSU Football National Signing Day: The Signees
BATON ROUGE - Here's a look at your Tiger recruiting class of 2016:
Click player portraits to view more details including bio from LSUsports.net.
Michael Divinity, Jr. - LB (John Ehret HS) - 6'3" 224 lbs - Signed with LSU 1/13/16
Stephen Sullivan - WR (Donaldsonville HS) - 6'6" 228 lbs - Signed with LSU 1/13/16
Dee Anderson - WR (DeSoto HS) - 6'5" 204 lbs - Signed with LSU 1/16/16
Willie Allen - OL (John Curtis HS) - 6'6" 303 lbs - Enrolled @ 7:20 a.m.
Jamal Pettigrew - TE (St. Augustine HS) - 6'6" 218 lbs - Enrolled @ 7:30 a.m.
Donavaughn Campbell - OL (Ponchatoula HS) - 6'5" 349 lbs - Enrolled @ 7:40 a.m.
Andraez Williams - DB (Calvary Baptist Academy) - 6'2" 165 lbs - Enrolled @ 7:58 a.m.
Glen Logan - DE (Destrehan HS) - 6'4" 284 lbs - Signed @ 8:14 a.m.
Andre Anthony - DE (Edna Karr HS) - 6'4" 219 lbs - Signed @ 8:31 a.m.
Lloyd Cushenberry III (Dutchtown HS) - OL - 6'4" 310 lbs - Signed @ 8:57 a.m.
Connor Culp - PK (Dester Vista HS) - 5'10" 195 lbs - Signed @ 10:10 a.m.
