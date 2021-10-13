2-year-old shot in the face overnight, expected to survive

BATON ROUGE - A 2-year-old girl was shot in the face after someone shot at a vehicle Tuesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the child was hurt sometime around 7:15 p.m. after the shooter opened fire on a vehicle along Green Oaks Drive. The girl was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive, police said.

Police have not identified a potential suspect or motive in the shooting.