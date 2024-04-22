62°
2-year-old girl killed, hit by car on Wyoming Street

5 hours 19 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, April 22 2024 Apr 22, 2024 April 22, 2024 2:43 PM April 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A toddler was hit by a car along Wyoming Street on Sunday afternoon and died in a hospital hours later. 

Family members of 2-year-old Scarlet Carolina Flores Diaz called the Baton Rouge Police Department at 3 p.m. and said the toddler was hit at the corner of Wyoming and West Roosevelt streets. Diaz was taken to a hospital where she died Sunday evening. 

No more information was immediately available. BRPD said a cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is done. 

