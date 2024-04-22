62°
Latest Weather Blog
2-year-old girl killed, hit by car on Wyoming Street
BATON ROUGE - A toddler was hit by a car along Wyoming Street on Sunday afternoon and died in a hospital hours later.
Family members of 2-year-old Scarlet Carolina Flores Diaz called the Baton Rouge Police Department at 3 p.m. and said the toddler was hit at the corner of Wyoming and West Roosevelt streets. Diaz was taken to a hospital where she died Sunday evening.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available. BRPD said a cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is done.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Two killed, one hurt in separate shootings nearly an hour apart
-
DOTD announces traffic shift starting April 24 on I-10 westbound before College...
-
Sunday Journal: Denham Springs - From Floods to Festivals
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season