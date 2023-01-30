69°
2 men found dead inside car after shooting in Waffle House parking lot early Monday morning

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead inside a car at a Waffle House early Monday morning after a reported shooting.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it got a report of shots being fired around 3 a.m. Monday morning at the Waffle House on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane. Sources said the two unidentified male victims were dead before first responders arrived.

The car appeared to have several bullet holes in the windows and doors as well as shell casings surrounding it.

WBRZ has reached out to the business for more information, but the phone lines are inactive. 

This is a developing story. 

