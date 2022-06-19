88°
2 juveniles dead after car ran into Bayou Manchac
BATON ROUGE - Two juveniles died Sunday afternoon when their car went into Bayou Manchac near the Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parish line.
State Police said the juveniles were in the car that went into Bayou Manchac along Perkins Road and Santa Maria Parkway.
This is a developing story.
Editor's note: Previously, St. George Fire Department said the people in the car were taken to hospitals in critical condition.
