18-year-old arrested in connection with armed carjacking in August

1 hour 34 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, January 22 2022 Jan 22, 2022 January 22, 2022 4:16 PM January 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - Deputies arrested an 18-year-old accused of cooperating in a carjacking incident from early August.

Tangipahoa Sheriff's Parish Office said Damon Daniels lured a victim to a spot near Tantillo Lane and Konke Hill Road where armed assailants waited to steal their car August 9.

Deputies said the suspects took the car at gunpoint and then took off.

Nearly five months later, deputies arrested Daniels Jan. 18 and charged him with criminal conspiracy and carjacking.

