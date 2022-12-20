18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead

MARINGOUIN - An 18-wheeler crashed and overturned on I-10 Monday evening, leaving its driver dead.

Louisiana State Police said Robert Wilson, 47, was driving on I-10 around 8 p.m. Monday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and into the woods, overturning the vehicle.

Wilson was not restrained at the time of the crash and died from his injuries on the scene.