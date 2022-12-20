49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead

1 hour 15 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, December 20 2022 Dec 20, 2022 December 20, 2022 8:26 AM December 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

MARINGOUIN - An 18-wheeler crashed and overturned on I-10 Monday evening, leaving its driver dead. 

Louisiana State Police said Robert Wilson, 47, was driving on I-10 around 8 p.m. Monday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and into the woods, overturning the vehicle. 

Trending News

Wilson was not restrained at the time of the crash and died from his injuries on the scene. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days