17-year-old boy killed in East Feliciana Parish car crash

CLINTON - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old boy Saturday morning.

Around 8 a.m. on LA Hwy 10 east of LA Hwy 961 in East Feliciana Parish the two vehicle crash occurred.

The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Demetrius Orlando Robertson Jr. of Greensburg.

In the initial investigation Louisiana State Police learned that Robertson was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 10 in a 2014 Ford Fusion when a 2011 Nissan Juke was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 10.

According to Troopers, for reasons still under investigation, Robertson crossed the center line into the opposite lane, which resulted in the Ford striking the Nissan head-on.

Robertson was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was also unrestrained and received serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for testing.