56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

15-year-old boy last seen in Baker found

9 hours 28 minutes 8 seconds ago Sunday, February 05 2023 Feb 5, 2023 February 05, 2023 10:33 AM February 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BAKER - Police found a missing 15-year-old boy last seen Saturday night.

According to the Baker Police Department, the 15-year-old was last seen by his sibling around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Trending News

The teen was found around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days