15-year-old boy last seen in Baker found
BAKER - Police found a missing 15-year-old boy last seen Saturday night.
According to the Baker Police Department, the 15-year-old was last seen by his sibling around 9 p.m. Saturday.
The teen was found around 3 p.m. Sunday.
