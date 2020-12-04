14-year-old shot to death near Plank Road Friday

BATON ROUGE - A child is dead after a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.

The gunfire was reported around 4 p.m. on Topeka Street near Mohican Street. Police said a 14-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

EBR Coroner’s van leaving the scene on Topeka where a juvenile male was shot and killed this afternoon pic.twitter.com/l39l0ixoGK — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) December 5, 2020

No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.