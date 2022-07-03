87°
13-year-old girl died after utility vehicle accident Saturday

1 hour 15 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, July 03 2022 Jul 3, 2022 July 03, 2022 4:47 PM July 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

COUSHATTA - A 13-year-old girl died Saturday night after a utility vehicle accident where the vehicle ran off the road and flipped.

According to State Police, 13-year-old Lila Rose Sobolak was driving a Can-Am UTV on Clear Springs Church Road north of LA-155 around 9 p.m.

Troopers said the girl lost control, ran off the road, hit a fence, and a tree then flipped.

Troopers said both the girl and another passenger were thrown from the UTV. The other passenger was treated for minor injuries. Lila Rose was taken to a hospital where she died.

