1 injured in Saturday morning shooting near Plank Road

Saturday, April 01 2023
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a shooting that took place near Plank Road left one injured Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on Winnebago Street, near Plank Road. The victim went to a nearby Hi Nabor Supermarket on Winbourne Avenue for assistance.

Emergency Medical Services spokesman, Brad Harris, told WBRZ that one person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story.

