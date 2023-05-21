71°
1 dead in motorcycle crash; US 190 closed near Woodland St.
DENHAM SPRINGS - A motorcycle crash late Saturday night killed one person and caused the closure of US 190 near Woodland Street.
Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on US 190 when it crashed into a Chevrolet Pickup that was turning westbound from Woodlawn Street onto US 190.
The driver of the motorcycle was killed.
Both drivers are being subjected to blood alcohol testing.
The crash remains under investigation.
