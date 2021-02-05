Latest Weather Blog
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing Day
Scotlandville Hornets send 7 football players off to college on National Signing Day. Bryan Cage heads to Hammond to play defensive end for Southeastern. The future dentist showing off the pearly whites where he plans to pursue a degree in dentistry. Right next to him is defensive back Quincy Dent. Heading off to attend Mississippi Delta CC. Lineman Jamie Cleveland will be at Division II Lane College in Tennessee. Tight end CJ Knighten suiting up for the Cowboys of McNeese. Rounding out the signees is Mike Brown. He'll go to Hutchinson JC in Kansas.
Safety Jahvon Grigsby to Purdue and Reggie King at Prairie View signed during the early period but were still in attendance. Braelon Hobson was supposed to be signing his letter of intent to Louisiana Tech but due to recent shoulder surgery was unable to make it.
