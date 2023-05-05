Latest Weather Blog
La. lawmakers advance proposal to mandate life sentences for fentanyl dealers
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A bill that would overhaul Louisiana's punishments for fentanyl possession cleared a major hurdle Tuesday as House lawmakers advanced it to the Senate.
HB90, authored by Rep. John Stefanski, was approved on the House floor, 74-29, and now heads to the Louisiana Senate. The proposal seeks to impose mandatory life sentences for those caught with more than 28 grams, roughly an ounce, of the drug.
"If you are 18-45, the number one reason you're going to die, is fentanyl," Stefanski told the house floor on Tuesday.
Currently, those convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl face a five-year minimum and a 40-year maximum, along with fines up to $50,000. That would now only apply if the offender was caught with less than 28 grams.
The legislative proposal comes amid a wave of high-profile cases that have amplified concerns about the drug statewide, including a rash of deadly overdoses involving small children.
"Most people that are dying from overdoses, are dying from an accidental fentanyl overdose, they didn't know they had that in the first place," Jon Daily said.
Daily, a recovered addict who now works for the EBR DA's office to help sweep drugs off the streets, says something needs to be done.
"We're kind of in a crisis. it makes sense to impose some immediate intense responses to it. I think those responses should include some legal deterrent from the legal justice system," Daily said.
The bill was referred to a Senate committee on Wednesday. It's not the only bill aiming to end the fentanyl crisis, read more on HB75 here.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2,000 home development in Denham Springs approved by parish, despite citizens concerns
-
Proposed bill requires chemical plants to monitor, share air quality data to...
-
LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants' sacrifice is saving the Tigers season
-
Land in Central to be cleared as community expands
-
Data shows homicide rate is down 35%, lowest since 2017
Sports Video
-
LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants' sacrifice is saving the Tigers season
-
Catholic baseball blanks John Curtis 10-0 in opening game of DI quarterfinals
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...