La. lawmakers advance proposal to mandate life sentences for fentanyl dealers

BATON ROUGE - A bill that would overhaul Louisiana's punishments for fentanyl possession cleared a major hurdle Tuesday as House lawmakers advanced it to the Senate.

HB90, authored by Rep. John Stefanski, was approved on the House floor, 74-29, and now heads to the Louisiana Senate. The proposal seeks to impose mandatory life sentences for those caught with more than 28 grams, roughly an ounce, of the drug.

Currently, those convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl face a five-year minimum and a 40-year maximum, along with fines up to $50,000. That would now only apply if the offender was caught with less than 28 grams.

The legislative proposal comes amid a wave of high-profile cases that have amplified concerns about the drug statewide, including a rash of deadly overdoses involving small children.