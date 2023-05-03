84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. lawmakers advance proposal to mandate life sentences for fentanyl dealers

28 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, May 03 2023 May 3, 2023 May 03, 2023 1:33 PM May 03, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A bill that would overhaul Louisiana's punishments for fentanyl possession cleared a major hurdle Tuesday as House lawmakers advanced it to the Senate.

HB90, authored by Rep. John Stefanski, was approved on the House floor, 74-29, and now heads to the Louisiana Senate. The proposal seeks to impose mandatory life sentences for those caught with more than 28 grams, roughly an ounce, of the drug.

Currently, those convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl face a five-year minimum and a 40-year maximum, along with fines up to $50,000. That would now only apply if the offender was caught with less than 28 grams.

Trending News

The legislative proposal comes amid a wave of high-profile cases that have amplified concerns about the drug statewide, including a rash of deadly overdoses involving small children

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days