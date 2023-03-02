Baton Rouge mom booked for negligent homicide after infant's fentanyl death

81°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a woman in her child's death after the infant died from an apparent fentanyl overdose. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of Tiffany Thomason, 40, on Thursday. The department said the case was first investigated as a "co-sleeping" death, but a warrant was filed for Thomason this week after the infant's autopsy. 

She was booked on a charge of negligent homicide. 

