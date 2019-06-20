80°
Zachary PD searching for joyrider after stealing hearse

Wednesday, June 19 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Zachary Police are trying to identify a man who stole a hearse and took a joyride around town.

The man is also suspected in additional vehicle burglaries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Zachary PD.

