Latest Weather Blog
Zachary man drowns while attempting elaborate marriage proposal in Tanzania
TANZANIA - What should have been a time of celebration turned to heartbreak for a Baton Rouge-area couple vacationing outside the country.
Kenesha Antoine said Friday that her boyfriend, Steven Weber, died while trying to pull off an underwater marriage proposal at a beach in Tanzania.
Antoine said in a social media post Friday that the two were vacationing at an elaborate cabin with a submerged bedroom, including windows looking out into the water.
Video shared by Antoine shows Weber swimming up to the glass with handwritten messages culminating in the proposal. At the end of the video, Weber pulls out a ring as Antoine is heard joyfully exclaiming, "yes!" Weber is seen swimming out of frame, but his girlfriend says he did not make it back to the surface.
"Yes, we were, my perfect love, my angel, my soul. Yes, we were, and I will carry the blessing of the love we shared with me forever," Antoine said in her post. "I will find you and marry you in the next lifetime, and the next, and the next, and the next... I love you so much, and I always will.
The emotional social media post includes the last moments of Weber's life.
The Department of State confirmed to WBRZ Friday that a U.S. tourist had died in Tanzania but could offer few other details.
