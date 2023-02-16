Zachary-Liberty High basketball game cut short by brawl Wednesday night; LHSAA investigating

BATON ROUGE - A bench-clearing fight that broke out during a basketball game between Zachary High and Liberty High is under investigation by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

LHSAA said Thursday that the brawl, which halted the game with just minutes left in the final quarter, is the focus of an ongoing investigation. The fight was caught on video.

"The incident is currently under investigation. The LHSAA office will work with both schools and review the information submitted before making any final determination about this unfortunate situation," an LHSAA spokesperson said in a statement.

The fight started after two players from the opposing teams began throwing punches. The scuffle quickly escalated when referees, coaches and bystanders rushed in to break up the pair. The game was suspended with 3:19 left.

WBRZ has reached out to the EBR and the Zachary school systems for more information on possible discipline for those involved.