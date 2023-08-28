77°
Zachary, Baton Rouge firefighters battling wildfires in Beauregard Parish
DERIDDER - Fire crews from Zachary and Baton Rouge packed up supplies and headed to Beauregard Parish on Saturday to help firefighters battle the wildfires that are consuming the land.
The groups are a part of a "strike force" that are working with many other fire departments across Louisiana to fight the wildfires in the state.
On Monday, the fires were still burning. Zachary Fire said crews on the ground were working in coordination with planes dumping water.
It is unclear how long it will take to get the fire contained and extinguished.
