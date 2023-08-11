A dozen people injured in crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish Thursday; officials still unclear on what caused wreck

SATSUMA - A multiple-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish left 12 people injured and shut down I-12 in both directions.

According to traffic information, I-12 was closed both east and westbound in Satsuma to accommodate AirMed after a severe crash on the eastbound side past South Satsuma Road, but the Interstate has since been reopened.

According to emergency officials, all 12 of the injured people were brought to the hospital. Two of them were children and while three of the patients were listed to be in critical condition, Acadian Ambulance said none of the reported injuries were life-threatening.

Law enforcement said Friday morning that it was still unclear as to what caused the crash.