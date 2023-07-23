Latest Weather Blog
Two dead at College Drive apartments; 1 shot after threatening officer
BATON ROUGE - Two people are confirmed dead -- one of them after threatening police -- in an incident at Fairway View Apartments on College Drive Friday night.
Baton Rouge police were called there shortly before 10 p.m. -- a call that initially involved a child custody dispute, officers said
Shortly after the first units arrived, 23-year-old Dantonior Stalling allegedly raised a weapon and pointed it at an officer. Despite repeated efforts to get Stalling to lower the gun, he refused -- and was shot.
The second person killed, 18-year-old Dyshon Williams, was discovered at the complex already suffering from critical gunshot wounds.
Witnesses told WBRZ they observed a fight that evening at the community's workout facility.
College Drive was closed off and traffic into and out of the apartments was restricted for much of the night.
No officers were hurt.
Trending News
Fairway View Apartments is located on College Drive, just north of I-10. It is the same complex where three people, including a toddler, were shot to death on Memorial Day 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
1-year-old boy battling cancer for the second time
-
LSU grad student no longer allowed to teach after vulgar tirade
-
EBR debuts new culturally-inclusive, vegetarian options as part of upgraded lunch menu
-
Three people ejected, one dead after Tuesday night crash in Livingston Parish
-
Authorities resume search for missing swimmer in Amite River