Two dead at College Drive apartments; 1 shot after threatening officer

BATON ROUGE - Two people are confirmed dead -- one of them after threatening police -- in an incident at Fairway View Apartments on College Drive Friday night.

Baton Rouge police were called there shortly before 10 p.m. -- a call that initially involved a child custody dispute, officers said

Shortly after the first units arrived, 23-year-old Dantonior Stalling allegedly raised a weapon and pointed it at an officer. Despite repeated efforts to get Stalling to lower the gun, he refused -- and was shot.

The second person killed, 18-year-old Dyshon Williams, was discovered at the complex already suffering from critical gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told WBRZ they observed a fight that evening at the community's workout facility.

College Drive was closed off and traffic into and out of the apartments was restricted for much of the night.

No officers were hurt.

Fairway View Apartments is located on College Drive, just north of I-10. It is the same complex where three people, including a toddler, were shot to death on Memorial Day 2021.