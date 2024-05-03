Deputies arrest bank robbery suspect believed to be connected to multiple shootings

BATON ROUGE - Deputies said they arrested a man after a bank robbery and ensuing police chase who they believe is connected to several other crimes.

Police arrested Jonathan Lanaute, 39, and he is booked for first degree robbery and aggravated flight from an officer for the bank robbery. He was also charged with armed robbery for a car jacking on Fountain Avenue Thursday night in which he stole a food delivery man's vehicle.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard for reports of a bank robbery. Deputies were able to chase the suspect vehicle down Highland Road and onto the Interstate, where they hit another vehicle near the Perkins Road exit.

The suspect fled the vehicle on foot and was arrested.

Deputies believe the suspect is connected to several shootings, robberies, and a carjacking. Other charges are pending.