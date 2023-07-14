Southeastern football announces home and home series with FCS power South Dakota St. starting in 2024

HAMMOND, La. – Defending Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team has entered into an agreement to face reigning FCS national champion South Dakota State in a home-and-home series beginning in 2024, SLU officials announced Friday.

The two-game series will feature two of the three teams in FCS which have been ranked in the final FCS polls each of the past four years. The first meeting will see the Jackrabbits visit Hammond Sept. 21, 2024 with Southeastern returning the trip to Brookings, South Dakota Sept. 18, 2027.

South Dakota State is the latest perennial FCS power to agree to a home-and-home with Southeastern. Last summer, SLU and Eastern Washington announced a home-and-home agreement for 2023 and 2024.

“This series is great for not only both of our programs, but FCS football as a whole,” Southeastern head football coach Frank Scelfo said. “These home-and-home series between teams ranked consistently among the nation’s best brings added national exposure to both programs, but proves the top teams in FCS football are prepared to travel across the country to compete against the best competition.”

Over the past decade, Southeastern has won three SLC championships and advanced to the NCAA FCS playoffs five times – including to the second round in three of the past four years. SLU has had at least one All-American on its roster for 11 consecutive seasons.

South Dakota State won its first FCS national championship in 2022, finishing 14-1 overall. The Jackrabbits have made 12 trips to the FCS playoffs, including 10 straight from 2013-22.

“South Dakota State has a rich history and is one of the premier FCS programs in the nation and we’re honored to play such a quality opponent,” Scelfo commented. “FCS home-and-home series like these give our program an opportunity to showcase who we are and test ourselves against the nation’s best.”

The Lions report to campus Aug. 1 with fall practice officially opening Aug. 2. Southeastern opens the 2023 season with three straight nonconference road contests, beginning with a Sept. 2 trip to Mississippi State. The game versus the Bulldogs kicks off at 3 p.m. in Starkville, Mississippi and will be televised on SEC Network and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/WFPR 1400 AM).