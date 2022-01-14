YMCA offering $5,000 grant to high schoolers looking to improve their community

Photo: YMCA

BATON ROUGE - The YMCA is inviting high school students to propose a project that will address a "critical need" in their community.

Students from around the country are invited to submit Changemakers Projects for their respective communities. Each project must be led by two students but can have an unlimited number of participants.

One project from each area will be selected to represent that community on June 15-17, 2022, during the final days of the YMCA Youth Governors Conference. Three final projects will be selected to receive $5,000 in funding.

You can learn more about the program and how to apply here.