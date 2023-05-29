Wreath-laying ceremony, boat blessing in Pointe Coupee honors fallen heroes

FALSE RIVER - A ceremony to honor our fallen heroes took place Sunday afternoon with a wreath-laying and a blessing of the boats to remember why we celebrate Memorial Day.

"We want the people to remember why you're out there on the river, why it is that you get to have a good time," said the president of Kiwanis Club Pointe Coupee, Patricia Polar. "We've got to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, their life, for us to be able to enjoy a day like today."

Polar also served our country, which makes the ceremony very close to her.

"It gets to me in the heart. I'm proud that I got to serve and I'm proud of my fellow veterans."

It's a weekend dedicated to our service members, but also to remember those we've lost on False River. A moment of silence was held for two fishermen who were tragically killed in a boating accident in May 2022.

"It still stings with the loss of loved ones from last year, Mr. Shea Mouton and Dr. Kenny St. Romaine, Jr.."

The ceremony also promoted safety across the parish as families enjoy their time together this weekend.

"Be careful out there, don't drink and drive on the water and be aware of what's around you," said Bubba Guillory, who's in town for Memorial Day weekend. "I used to see a lot of boats riding real close behind us."

Mike Richard lives in Lafayette but spends time with family on False River on the weekends. He's noticed a lot more caution on the waters.

"A lot of jet skiers, tubers, irresponsible wake surfing, but we're not seeing near as much of that anymore," Richard said. "There's been some water safety meetings put on by Wake Surf False River that I think has increased awareness."

The meetings and the ceremony work in tandem to make this weekend a much safer time for all to enjoy.

"Just enjoying some good boat time, water time, family time, and hanging out with some friends," said Richard.